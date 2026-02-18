Baby Keem to host live listening event for upcoming 'Ca$ino' ﻿album

Baby Keem is giving fans a chance to listen to his album Ca$ino ahead of its release. The rapper is set to host a live listening event Thursday on his YouTube channel. It will begin at 8 p.m. PT and feature a special performance from Keem.

Ca$ino arrives on Friday, marking Keem's sophomore studio album. His rollout has included the release of an accompanying documentary series, which so far has featured home footage of a young Keem; images and stories about life in Las Vegas; and interviews with his friends, colleagues and family, including his first cousin once removed Kendrick Lamar.

"I understand the hardship before he was born. His mom, that's my first cousin. I already knew what she's been through or was going through and just the history of our family in general. We don't call ourselves the Hillbillies for nothing," K.Dot says in a clip. "Section 8, welfare, general relief, AFDC, this is the story of a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to try to change our generational curses."

Keem will be supporting the album with a tour. He's also announced dates and locations for a few album signing events.

