B2K talks Boys 4 Life tour, 25th anniversary and new music

il' Fizz, Raz-B, Omarion and J-Boog of B2K pose onstage during the Black Music Action Coalition's 2026 Music Maker dinner at The Sun Rose on January 28, 2026, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

B2K will kick off their The Millennium Tour Presents: Boys 4 Life Tour Friday with co-headliner Bow Wow. The name of the tour comes from the song "Boys 4 Life," off their 2002 album, Pandemonium, and has come to summarize their relationship over the years.

"'Boys 4 Life' came from our Pandemonium album," Omarion told Billboard. "I don't think at the moment in time when we were young, we understood how we'd embody it in the future and how we would go through different trials and tribulations as individuals and together."

"So ‘Boys 4 Life’ is a deep embodiment of a journey that, through brotherhood, brings influence and expansiveness not only to ourselves but also to others," he continued. "We’re a true representation of forgiveness and overcoming. I think there’s something powerful about that.”

J-Boog echoed the sentiment, saying the name embodies "the trials, tribulations and the triumphs" that come with brotherhood.

"There’s nothing that we can’t overcome. So being boys for life doesn’t mean that it’s always gonna be pretty, but it’s always gonna be something we can talk about and can get over it," he said. "We’ll always be here for each other."

B2K released their debut single, "Uh Huh," in 2001, a song they said still brings them chills when they perform it. As they celebrate their 25th anniversary, Boog noted they don't take the milestone lightly.

"We're thankful to all still be here. We're all healthy. 25 years, not everybody gets to see that [number]," he told Billboard. "A lot of people come and go really fast. So for us to still be here, [and] still be requested in high demand, it's really an honor to hold this spot down for real."

When discussing new music, Omarion said, "I think there’s ... something special about creating music that reflects your now."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.