B2K and Bow Wow to headline Boys 4 Life tour featuring Waka Flocka, Amerie and more

(L-R) Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Pandemonium may break out once again as the four original members of B2K are reuniting for an upcoming trek. Omarion, Lil Fizz, J-Boog and Raz-B are coming together for the Boys 4 Life tour, featuring co-headliner Bow Wow. Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz and special guests Pretty Ricky are also on the bill.

The Boys 4 Life tour will visit 28 cities in 2026, starting with Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 12. Shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans and more are on the schedule, with the final date set for April 19 in Hampton, Virginia. Local, venue and promoter presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time with the code BPC, followed by the general market sale, kicking off Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"With my 25-year anniversary in the music industry, I'm excited to finally bring this tour to life and give the fans what they've been waiting for," Bow Wow says in statement.

He and B2K, who are also celebrating 25 years in the game, are set to release new projects in February.

