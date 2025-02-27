Atlanta police say Lil Baby's 'cowardly acts' led to shootings of two teens

Police in Atlanta say Lil Baby's actions triggered a chain of events that ended with the murders of two innocent children. As WSB-TV reports, Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman were shot in July 2024 at Lamon's birthday party.

"The cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been," Maj. Ralph Woolfolk said at a press conference Wednesday. He said shootings started at Lil Baby's music video shoot in May 2024 and led to a gang war, which included several shoot-outs and homicides. The shooting deaths of Jakody and Lamon, he noted, took place after an unidentified high-ranking member of the gang against Lil Baby's called in a hit from a contraband cellphone in a Georgia prison.

“This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable,” Woolfolk said during the conference, where seven arrests in connection to the shooting were announced. Though Lil Baby's name was not specifically mentioned, arrest warrants obtained by WSB-TV confirmed that he was the "Atlanta-based rapper" Woolfolk had been referencing.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for more information.

