Ari Lennox, Nas, Baby Keem, Durand Bernarr join BET Awards 2026 lineup

Ari Lennox performs onstage during GRAMMY U Soundstage at GRAMMY House during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Rolling Greens on January 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

With the BET Awards taking place on Sunday, BET has announced more of the performers for the 2026 event.

Ari Lennox is now taking the stage, as are Baby Keem, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, Erica Campbell, George Clinton, Le'Andria Johnson, Nas, Rapsody, RAYE, Alexia Jayy and BET Amplified artist Kenny Iko.

They join a lineup that already includes Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver, French Montana, Kehlani, KWN, Max B, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., and The War and Treaty.

The BET Awards 2026, hosted by Druski, will take place Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Chlöe, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Latto and Nia Long among the night's presenters.

It will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET and reair at 8 p.m. PT.

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