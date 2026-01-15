Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' Broadway run coming to an end

After nearly two years of entertaining audiences at Broadway's Shubert Theatre, Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen will soon come to an end. The show's final performance is set for Feb. 22. However, the story will continue via a national tour, followed by an international run that includes stops in South Korea, Germany and Australia.

Loosely based on Keys’ childhood in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, the musical follows lead character Ali and her journey of self-discovery as she navigates life with her overprotective single mother, experiences first love and forms a mentorship with her piano teacher.

According to a press release, Hell's Kitchen generated more than $100 million in ticket sales and raised over $1.5 million for charity in partnership with TodayTix Group during what will total nearly 800 performances on Broadway. The musical, which temporarily welcomed Yolanda Adams, Ne-Yo and Tank to the cast, has also scored major honors, including Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Awards.

Tickets are currently on sale.

