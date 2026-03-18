Alex Isley announces When The City Sleeps Tour

Alex Isley has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album, When The City Sleeps.

The When The City Sleeps Tour will kick off May 26 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta and will see Alex travel across the U.S. and Canada, playing in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and other major cities. It is set to wrap up June 26 with a performance at the House of Blues in Dallas.

"I can't WAIT to see sing cry dance sway with yall," Alex wrote on Instagram.

Presales for the tour start Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com and AlexIsleyofficial.com.

When The City Sleeps, Alex's major-label debut, arrives on Friday.

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