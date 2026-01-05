After 10 years without a solo album, Bruno Mars teases something new

Bruno Mars was all over the charts in 2025, with his #1 Lady Gaga duet "Die With a Smile," which won a Grammy, and his collaboration with Rosé, "APT.," which was a massive global hit and is now Grammy-nominated. But it seems as though we might get something new from Bruno -- and ONLY Bruno -- in 2026.

On Monday, Jan. 5, Bruno wrote on X, "My album is done." He also shared the message on his Instagram Story.

Believe it or not, Bruno's last solo album, the Grammy-winning 24K Magic, came out way back in 2016. Since then, the only other album he's put out has been 2021's An Evening With Silk Sonic, but that was as part of the duo Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak.

And while he hasn't been making records, Bruno has been playing live over the past 10 years, both overseas and as part of his long-running residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. He also opened up a nightclub in Vegas called The Pinky Ring.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.