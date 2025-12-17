A$AP Rocky unveils 'Don't Be Dumb' cover art

A$AP Rocky attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Fans may be one step closer to getting A$AP Rocky's long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb. Rocky revealed the artwork for the project Tuesday, featuring a prohibition symbol in which the title of the album is written.

"SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON'T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON," Rocky wrote on Instagram. His partner, Rihanna, responded in the comments, "Sooo f***** proud!!!! LETS GOOOO BABY."

Burton's name also appears on the cover art, fueling speculation about the filmmaker's involvement. It remains unclear whether Rocky's reference to a "movie" means the album itself or hints at an accompanying visual.

Don't Be Dumb will serve as the follow-up to Rocky's 2018 studio album, Testing, and has been heavily teased in recent months. Fans speculate he hinted at the release date amid his Camp Flog Gnaw set in November, where he wore a sweatshirt featuring the numbers "01162026." Fans interpreted that as Jan. 16, 2026.

That theory conflicts with comments he made to Vanity Fair, in which Rocky suggested the project would arrive in 2025. He also revealed Danny Elfman contributed to the project.

"Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I'm putting out this year," Rocky previously said. "He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album."

While no release date has been announced, Rocky has said Burton had a good reaction to the album. "I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f****** with it heavy," he recalled to Billboard.

Rocky also cited Burton as a longtime influence, previously telling Vanity Fair, "I love Tim Burton, man. I've been inspired by him [since I was] a child."

