A$AP Rocky talks 'Don't Be Dumb' title + inspiration: 'That's the motto of life at this moment'

A$AP Rocky attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Don't Be Dumb isn't just the name of A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, it's the motto that best represents this current phase of his life.

"Don't be f****** dumb! ... That's the motto of life at this moment. I take my own advice when it comes to that. At least I try to, these days," he tells GQ, noting the phrase is a "generalized statement" that "pertains to any and everybody at the same time."

He discussed the inspiration for Don't Be Dumb, which he says was "German expressionism," an aesthetic Rocky says came from directors in Germany during a time when the country "was going through a crisis."

"When those directors were compelled to use what they had in their natural environment, that's when their imagination came in, and they started doing exaggerated, dark undertones, pointed shapes and spots, which mimics German Expressionism, primarily," Rocky tells GQ. He added that Don't Be Dumb was also inspired by A Nightmare Before Christmas, Pee-wee's Playhouse, Batman and Edward Scissorhands.

Don't Be Dumb will mark Rocky's fourth studio album. Though the release date has not been announced, he tells GQ his children can listen to his and Rihanna's music whenever they want.

"They don’t request their parents’ music. They can’t even develop the concept of having famous parents at this moment. They don’t have a consciousness of self at the moment, or knowledge itself. Their little brains are still developing, so whenever they’re ready, they can listen to my music," Rocky shares. "I need them to know Dad is a rockstar, Mommy’s a rockstar."

Rocky and Rihanna share two sons, with a third child on the way.

