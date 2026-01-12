A$AP Rocky releases 'Don't Be Dumb' preview, 'Helicopter$'

A$AP Rocky co-wrote, co-produced and raps on "Helicopter$," his latest single and a preview of his Don't Be Dumb album. The track arrives with a new music video, in which he also flexes his directing skills alongside Dan Streit.

In the clip, Rocky and members of his crew recklessly ride the D.B.D helicopter he used during his 2025 Lollapalooza set through the city. They hang out and perform to a rooftop filled with people dancing and waving rags around in helicopter-like motions. SWAT officers appear throughout, eventually targeting Rocky and even raiding his home. As he attempts to escape in the helicopter, he falls, dropping to his death.

"Helicopter$" was written with Kelvin J. N. Magnusen, and produced with Kelvin and Soufien Rhouat.

Don't Be Dumb, which also includes lead single "Punk Rocky," is set to arrive on Friday.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

