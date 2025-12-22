A$AP Rocky announces 'Don't Be Dumb' release date

A$AP Rocky has set the release date for Don't Be Dumb, his first album in eight years. Fans can expect to hear the project on Jan. 16 and have the option to presave and preorder now. It will be available on vinyls, CDs and cassettes, as well as on streaming services.

The Don't Be Dumb release date arrives days after its cover art, which Rocky created alongside filmmaker Tim Burton.

“I loved working with an artist like Rocky - it was a great collaboration. He spoke to me about his alter egos and I just drew my interpretations of them," Burton said of the artwork in a statement. "He told me he wanted to make being a dad cool again, which was beautiful, even though I’ve never been able to achieve that myself."

Rocky thanked "EVERY CREATIVE AND MUSICIAN WHO HELPED ME WITH THIS MASTERPIECE" in his announcement post.

He's set to perform on Saturday Night Live the day after the album drops.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.