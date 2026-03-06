50 Cent seemingly continues T.I. feud on 'Power' prequel series theme song

50 Cent has gone from social media to the booth to create the theme song for his upcoming Power prequel series. "No One Told Us What We're Here For" features Leon Thomas on the chorus and seemingly addresses T.I. and his family.

"I'm back with my dope boy grandma/ Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta," he rapped on the track. 50 also posted a photo on Instagram featuring those lyrics over a photo of T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, with cardboard boxes on their plates.

Shortly after, T.I. and his son King Harris responded with their respective diss tracks.

"@50cent Drop whatever you choose, just please keep showing da world You a H*!!!" T.I. wrote on Instagram, along with a clip previewing "Trauma Bond."

King's latest 50 Cent diss track is titled "Droptop."

The songs continue a back-and-forth that started after T.I. alleged 50 Cent refused to go against him in a Verzuz. 50 then posted an unflattering photo of Tiny as one of his responses, which led to diss tracks from T.I., King and Domani Harris.

50 initially reacted with posts on Instagram, before temporarily going silent. He later teased in a since-deleted IG post that he's working on a documentary that can expose sexual allegations against T.I.

"We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc... either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is," T.I. posted on Instagram. "Let's play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo."

