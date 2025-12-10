50 Cent says he reached out to Cassie for Diddy documentary

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

50 Cent's Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, explores many aspects of the mogul's life, including his relationship with ex Cassie Ventura. It's a section of the film 50 believes "she's going to understand," noting that he made a point of reaching out to her for her perspective.

"It was important that I spoke to her to understand how things transpired. I had conversations with her and her husband, Alex Fine," he tells Us Weekly. "We had separate, individual communication. When you hear things multiple times from different people, it rings true."

The documentary also examines Diddy’s childhood, which 50 says is essential to understanding the man he became. “The things you go through make you who you are. You can’t understand a man without understanding where he came from,” he says, adding that the film “doesn’t shy away from any part of his legacy—the success, the trauma, the power, the contradictions.”

Although 50 was able to secure many interviews for the project, he tells Us Weekly he wishes he could have spoken to the woman who dated Combs for three years and testified during his trial under the pseudonym Jane Doe. Her perspective, he believes, would have shown "that every woman around him wasn't a victim."

“She accepted that lifestyle,” 50 says. “He got what he wanted from her the first time she hung out with him, and then he saw what she was willing to do. He didn’t do things to every woman he came in contact with.”

The full interview is available online.

