50 Cent says he feels 'a responsibility' to help rappers make their way into Hollywood

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

50 Cent has cemented himself in Hollywood, and now he feels an obligation to help other established musicians do the same.

"I absolutely feel a responsibility to the culture to bring artists in that already have huge followings and have already developed themselves," he says in an interview with XXL. "Like, Cam['ron] for Paid in Full, it wouldn't be right without Cam. That's Harlem. When I work with Wiz [Khalifa] and Skilla Baby, these guys have been in acting classes and preparing themselves for another layer of their careers. Away from that, I'm obviously going to become a gateway for things to be created that couldn't get made in the past."

Several of 50's shows have included established musicians in the cast. Among those are Kendrick Lamar in Power, Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost, Joey Bada$$ in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Yung Miami and Kash Doll in BMF.

With "40 shows across 12 different networks," 50 notes fans can expect even more from him on the 50 Cent Action Fast channel.

“Eventually I can launch originals ... and that would change the landscape of things," he says.

He also reveals he'll be making the theme song for the U.K.-based television show Fightland, which will feature guests Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow.

“They’re currently incarcerated, but you get a chance to hear the music that I got them to do right before they went in," 50 says.

The full interview is on YouTube and xxlmag.com.

