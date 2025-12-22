21 Savage's 'What Happened to the Streets?' ﻿opens at #3 on 'Billboard' 200

21 Savage debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200 with his latest release, What Happened to the Streets? The album earned 73,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 18, according to Luminate, with 48,000 units from streaming and 25,000 from album sales.

With the debut, What Happened to the Streets? becomes his seventh album to chart in the top 10. It also opens at #5 on the top streaming albums and top album sales charts.

Released on Friday, the album features guest appearances from Young Nudy, Latto, Drake, GloRilla, G Herbo, Lil Baby and Jawan Harris. Speaking on the Perspektives With Bank podcast about the album's title, 21 Savage said, "The street dead. It's f***** up. S*** ain't the same no more."

Artists have since echoed his recent "f*** the streets" slogan, which he first used in a message directed at Young Thug and Gunna.

"When I say f the streets I'm talking about the part that gave me trauma and made me can't sleep at night," 21 later clarified on his Instagram Story. "If you ain't tired of that part you ain't been through it!"

During an Instagram Live, 21 added that he probably should have said, "Save the streets."

