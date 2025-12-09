21 Savage announces new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?'

21 Savage has one question on his mind: What Happened to the Streets? It's a question he'll likely answer on his new album, which he announced will be arriving on Friday.

He shared the news via a black-and-white trailer on Instagram, which begins with a person walking down an alley. Men armed with guns appear to point their guns toward him, as his life literally flashes before our eyes. Bits and pieces of his life, including him in the womb and as infant, are shown on the screen, before the name and release date appear.

The cover art was created by British-Nigerian artist Slawn, the man behind the 20-foot art installation that featured 21's face and made its way to various art fairs, museums and more during Art Basel in Miami.

What Happened to the Streets?, according to Apple Music, is made up of 14 songs. Four CD covers and 2,100 numbered prints are now available for preorder on 21's webstore.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.