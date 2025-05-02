2 Chainz reveals he co-wrote upcoming short film 'Red Clay' ﻿with Omar Epps

2 Chainz most recently appeared on Starz's BMF, but his next move in Hollywood is a short film. According to Variety, the rapper teamed with Omar Epps to write Red Clay, which will make its premiere at the Atlanta Film Festival on Saturday.

The film tells the story of Nook and Bub, two teens dreaming of a better life.

"I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything," 2Chainz says in a statement, per Variety. "'Red Clay' is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub's story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary."

“My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma,” Epps adds. “It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another.”

Red Clay is directed by Christian Nolan Jones, starring Christopher Ammanuel, Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin.

