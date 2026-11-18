Trick Daddy and DJ Nasty 305 host the Vice City Takeover! T Double D is bringing his Vice City radio show to 99 Jamz for one day only on November 19th from 3PM-7PM!

Trick Daddy and Trina are featured in Grand Theft Auto VI Vice City as the radio hosts of the channel titled “Dirty South Classics”, which according to CBS Miami, was curated in part by Slip-N-Slide ­Records founder Ted Lucas.

Trick, in a statement to VIBE said “Me and Trina been representing Miami and the South from day one, so being able to bring that same ­energy to Grand Theft Auto just makes sense. We still here, we still ­working, and we still making history.”

Tune in for the real-life version of “Dirty South Classics” as Trick Daddy joins DJ Nasty 305 for the Vice City Takeover!

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