Boost Mobile Backpack Drive

Stop by the following backpack drives to receive free backpacks and school supplies while celebrating and supporting our local community. Sponsored by Boost Mobile
Saturday, August 8 (Miami-Dade County)
Jackson North Medical Center Back-to-School & Community Health Fair
9am-1pm
160 Northwest 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
DJ She-J Hercules from 99 JAMZ will be there to bring all the back-to-school good vibes.
Saturday, August 8 (Broward County)
7th Annual Back-2-School Jam Fest
12-4pm
Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Plus, stop by the Boost Mobile booth to check out the latest phones, affordable plans, and special back-to-school offers.
Don’t miss this community celebration with 99 JAMZ and Boost Mobile—because every student deserves a strong start to the school year!
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