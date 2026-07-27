Boost Mobile Backpack Drive Boost Mobile and 99 Jamz are hitting the road for back-to-school season!

Stop by the following backpack drives to receive free backpacks and school supplies while celebrating and supporting our local community. Sponsored by Boost Mobile

Saturday, August 8 (Miami-Dade County)

Jackson North Medical Center Back-to-School & Community Health Fair

9am-1pm

160 Northwest 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

DJ She-J Hercules from 99 JAMZ will be there to bring all the back-to-school good vibes.

Saturday, August 8 (Broward County)

7th Annual Back-2-School Jam Fest

12-4pm

Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Plus, stop by the Boost Mobile booth to check out the latest phones, affordable plans, and special back-to-school offers.

Don’t miss this community celebration with 99 JAMZ and Boost Mobile—because every student deserves a strong start to the school year!

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