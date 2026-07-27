Boost Mobile Backpack Drive

Boost Mobile and 99 Jamz are hitting the road for back-to-school season!

Boost Mobile Free Backpacks

Stop by the following backpack drives to receive free backpacks and school supplies while celebrating and supporting our local community. Sponsored by Boost Mobile

Saturday, August 8 (Miami-Dade County)

Jackson North Medical Center Back-to-School & Community Health Fair

9am-1pm

160 Northwest 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

DJ She-J Hercules from 99 JAMZ will be there to bring all the back-to-school good vibes.

Saturday, August 8 (Broward County)

7th Annual Back-2-School Jam Fest

12-4pm

Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Plus, stop by the Boost Mobile booth to check out the latest phones, affordable plans, and special back-to-school offers.

Don’t miss this community celebration with 99 JAMZ and Boost Mobile—because every student deserves a strong start to the school year!

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