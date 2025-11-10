Thanksgiving Food Distribution 2025

Presented by Dare to Care in Partnership with 99 JAMZ and Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.

Dare to Care Turkey

This holiday season, we’re coming together to make a difference for families in need. Join us as we lend a hand, spread love, and share the true spirit of giving!

Event Details:

📅 Saturday, November 22, 2025

🕗 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 The Faith Center - 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, FL

We’re calling on our community to step up, whether through volunteering or donating to help bring hope and nourishment to families this Thanksgiving.

Let’s serve together, give together, and celebrate together!

Proudly sponsored by: Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, https://youraccidentattorneys.com and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz!

