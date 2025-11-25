“What If” - Eddie Murphy Could Have Played In These ‘Three’ Hollywood Blockbuster Movies

Film-Eddie Murphy-Honor FILE - Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Shawn Knight

Can you imagine another actor besides Chris Tucker playing Detective James Carter in ‘Rush Hour’, Ernie Hudson playing Winston Zeddemore from ‘Ghostbusters’ or Bob Haskins playing Eddie Valiant in ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’

Well, what if I told you that Eddie Murphy could have played those roles? Yep, that’s right! Eddie Murphy could have played those characters of those blockbuster movies in a recent interview with the Associated Press.

After the release of his much-anticipated documentary “Being Eddie” on Netflix he revealed that he could have played those roles but passed on them. After reflecting on his decision, he has regret because of course those movies became hits, but he admitted that he couldn’t do ‘Ghostbusters’ because he was filing ‘Beverly Hills Cop.’

If you want another ‘WOW’ moment, how about Dick Van Dyke turned down the role to play international spy James Bond because he didn’t have a British accent.

That has got to be one of the biggest ‘What if’ moment in Hollywood.

Being Eddie is currently streaming on Netflix.

