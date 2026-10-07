A Tribute To The Perfect “Wingman”

There’s a saying “Music is the soundtrack of your life...” and I wholeheartedly believe that as there were certain parts of our lives where we can hear a song and immediately remember where we were, and who we were with at the time.

Picture this...

You’re home listening to the radio to your favorite R&B songs as they taught you how to put your feelings into words and Freddie Jackson was the perfect “Wingman” to get your point across.

According the Webster Wingman is defined as: a male friend or partner who accompanies and supports a man in some activity.

Freddie Jackson was the one to set the tone to express yourself to someone special when you couldn’t find the right words and when he spoke they always landed.

You get your blank tape ready with your finger on record, made your request and hope the DJ don’t talk over the intro and suddenly “You are my lady....” starts to play and you knew who you’re thinking about.

That’s the magic of a slow jam, and today the first chords can instantly bring back a face, slow dance, and feeling you can’t forget.

Freddie Jackson, thank you for being the ultimate “Wingman” and helping me to “Use My Words” when they got tongue-tied.

May your music forever live...