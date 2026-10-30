These 5 R&B and Hip-Hop Songs Definitely Need To Be On Your Halloween Playlist

Released in December 1982, "Thriller" was the top-selling album of all-time, with worldwide sales of more than 104 million. It was also the first album to feature seven top-10 Billboard singles. To commemorate the 25th anniversary, Michael Jackson put out a double disc re-issue complete with several new remixes by A-list collaborators including Akon and Fergie.

Ok, we know Halloween isn’t about ghosts and goblins and Trick or Treating with the kids. It also, gave us some creepy classics that from Hip-Hop and R&B royalty that brings us the soulful mix of nostalgia, mystery, and party vibes to kickoff your spooky weekend!

Are these 5 songs in YOUR playlist this weekend?

Thriller - Michael Jackson (1982)

If this classic from Michael Jackson isn’t playing at your Halloween party I am not coming! From the iconic dance routine that I still do today and horror movie icon Vincent Price signature laugh at the end is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

Somebody’s Watching Me - Rockwell (1984)

This classic from Rockwell had everybody looking over their shoulders because they felt someone was watching them. Plus, Michael Jackson on the hook of the song gives it the perfect spooky vibe for your playlist.

A Nightmare on My Street - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (1988)

Before Will Smith moved to Bel Air he had to survive an encounter with horror movie icon Freddie Kruger. This hip hop track has a backstory that many forgot about, but this was one of the early classics that started to bridge the gap between hip-hop and hollywood.

Mind Playing Tricks on Me - Geto Boys (1991)

“This year Halloween fell on a weekend....” literally as this Southern Hip-Hop classic from the Geto Boys tells a tale of paranoia, fear, and tricks from your mind that will have you looking over your shoulders and peeping around corners. Excellent story telling from a Hip-Hop point of view.

Freaks Come Out at Night - Whodini (1984)

Now if you haven’t learned anything from this list you should know not go out out a night because that’s where the FREAKS will get you. Hip-Hop legends Whodini give advice on what to do when the sun goes down on Halloween weekend.

Did I miss your favorite song? Let me know so I can add it to our playlist.