That One Time I Visited The Home of A Horror Movie Icon

Actor Tony Moran, as masked kiler Michael Myers, wields a knife in a still from the horror film, 'Halloween,' directed by John Carpenter, 1978.

When it comes to horror movies I am an avid fan, especially when it comes to the classics.

So, when the opportunity presented itself to see the home of the legendary Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise I said....ABSOLUTELY!

Story time.

I was visiting my sister in Pasadena, California and I noticed there was an event that was happening at the home of THEE Michael Myers of the Halloween movie franchise.

First, I was shocked that the home was only twenty minutes from my sister so I told her “I need to see this house before I go....” then my nieces joined in on the fun and it was final.

We jump in the car and proceed to the home of one of the most legendary horror movies icons Michael Myers address 1000 Mission Street in South Pasadena, California and when I arrived there I stood on the grounds of horror movie history.

Let me tell you something...standing there in front of that house was surreal knowing the history of the movie was am amazing experience.

Spoiler alert! Michael Myers wasn’t home and I had no intention of staying for his arrival either...lol

A moment of clarity, sometimes the unexpected stops during family visits can create that best memories especially around Halloween.

If the opportunity presented itself for YOU to visit the location of your favorite horror movie which one would it be?