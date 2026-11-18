Teyana Taylor attends Hulu's 'All's Fair' season 2 New York premiere at Crane Club on Nov. 2, 2026, in New York. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is adding "chef" to her resume.

The Oscar nominee revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she had graduated from culinary arts school.

Alongside a series of photos she shared from the graduation ceremony, which show her wearing a white chef coat and a toque, Taylor wrote, "IT'S YA GIRL CHEF TEY!"

"I've been blessed to wear many hats. Mommy, artist, actress, director, designer, choreographer, creative… and now CHEF!" she wrote in the accompanying caption.

She added, "Cooking has always been therapeutic for me. A place where the noise of the world gets quiet and I don't have to be anything for anybody. I can just BE."

Taylor said she attended Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and graduated with high honors.

The All's Fair star said she worked to complete her culinary arts degree amid "one of the biggest, busiest, most beautiful and challenging years of my life."

She continued, "[B]etween cameras, red carpets, nominations, motherhood and directing my first motion picture… I was STILL somebody's student tryna turn my assignments in on time! But this journey wasn't about fame, applause or recognition. It was about showing up for a version of myself that still had something new to learn."

Taylor said attending Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts "taught me so much more than the art of cooking. It taught me art of patience, discipline, humility and the true meaning of servant leadership. That no role is too small, no contribution insignificant and that leadership isn't a position of power. It's a position of PURPOSE."

"A great leader isn't the person who demands the most respect in the room. It's the person who makes everybody in that room feel respected," she said. "And I carried that lesson straight from the kitchen onto the set of my directorial debut. Because whether you're running a kitchen or directing a movie, you're only as strong as the people standing beside you."

Taylor also shared advice for anyone who is "sitting on a dream because you think it's too late, you're too busy or you've already found your calling."

"WHO SAID YOU COULD ONLY HAVE ONE?!" she wrote.

"Never become so accomplished that you're afraid to be a beginner again. You're allowed to reinvent yourself, discover new passions and chase something simply because it makes your soul happy," she added. "Your dreams don't have an expiration date. And your purpose doesn't have to fit inside one box."

Taylor's directorial debut, Get Lite, is scheduled to be released in August 2027. The film stars Storm Reid, Ceyair Wright, Leslie Odom Jr., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Woody McClain, Jodie Turner-Smith, Asante Blackk and Nia Long.

Earlier this month, Taylor returned for the second season of the hit Hulu series All's Fair, where she reprised her role as Milan.

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