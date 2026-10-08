Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift will perform at this year's 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Thursday that the music superstar will perform at its annual star-studded fundraising event on Oct. 17.

The last time she performed was at the Grammy Museum in August, where she sang a mashup of "All Too Well," "I Knew It, I Knew You" and "August."

Her upcoming performance also comes weeks after she released new music and was honored at the 2026 Video Music Awards with the first-ever VMAs Artist Director Honors.

"Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world," Amy Homma, director and president of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, said in a statement shared in a press release. "We are thrilled to welcome her to this year's gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum's mission to celebrate and preserve cinema."

This year marks the Academy Museum's sixth gala, which is held to help advance the museum's mission to celebrate and preserve cinema. It will be held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Proceeds from the evening will go toward the museum's exhibitions, educational opportunities, screenings and more.

Filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, two-time Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo and Oscar winner Charlize Theron are this year's honorees.

Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Ludwig and Serena Göransson, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are part of this year's Academy Museum host committee.

The host committee also includes Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Questlove, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Bird Runningwater and Teyana Taylor.

Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw will serve as co-chairs.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.