Taylor Swift to be honored with 'The Hollywood Reporter'’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award

Best believe she's still bejeweled.

Taylor Swift will be awarded the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood Reporter during its annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala.

Director Greta Gerwig will present the music superstar with the award at the magazine's marquee event in LA. The gala will be attended by 600 industry leaders and VIPs and will coincide with the release of The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment issue.

This award is named for Sherry Lansing, the first woman to head a Hollywood studio. Lansing is the former CEO of Paramount Pictures. The award recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media. Former recipients of the honor include Gwyneth Paltrow, Adele, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Barbra Streisand, Shonda Rhimes, Oprah Winfrey, Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep.

"Taylor Swift took on an industry that has long underestimated women and won on every front: artistically, commercially and on the question of who owns her work. She reclaimed her catalog, set new terms for the artists who follow her and became the most popular musician in the world while doing it—and helping scores of other artists along the way. We're proud to honor her with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award," The Hollywood Reporter editor-in-chief Maer Roshan said in a press release.

Lansing said she is so pleased to recognize Swift with the award that bears her name.

"Taylor has paved the way for women in music, demonstrating what is possible when a woman takes ownership of her work, her career, and her future. Equally impressive is her generosity and commitment to giving back. She is an extraordinary talent and a remarkable role model, and I could not be more proud to see her receive this award," Lansing said.

Gerwig is a four-time Oscar-nominated director known for helming the successful 2023 blockbuster Barbie. Her next film, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, arrives in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027.

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