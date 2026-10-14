'Star Wars' actor John Boyega reveals he is a married father

John Boyega attends 'The Woman King' U.K. Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Oct. 3, 2022, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

John Boyega has revealed he is married and a father.

The Star Wars actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm his growing family after opening up about the news in a recent interview with The Guardian.

"I’ve been married for coming up to two years now," Boyega told the outlet at the time.

The actor then said his wife is pregnant, and that he is the stepfather to her son. He did not disclose who his wife is during the interview.

“My baby’s on the way. We got a baby cooking,” Boyega said. “So, you know, my life is completely, completely fulfilled in terms of family. It’s been so nice with the timing.”

In his social media announcement post, Boyega shared a slideshow of photos with his wife, revealing her as the actress Tae Heckard. She has taken his last name and now goes by Tae Boyega, according to her Instagram. Notably, the pair both only follow one person on that social media platform — each other.

Boyega's post also includes a photo of him and Tae posing with his stepson. The last slide of the carousel features a video of Boyega rocking a sleeping newborn.

"Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now but thank you for all the well wishes. Also my sister is about to pop! Wish her well too!" Boyega wrote. "Back to feeding this big baby!"

Elsewhere in The Guardian interview, Boyega said he and Tae had a small wedding akin to the one featured in the film Braveheart.

"I would love to have a wedding celebration. We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry. And by then, we’ll have to shut Nigeria down!" Boyega said.

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