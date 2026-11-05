Russell Brand found guilty in UK rape, sexual assault trial

Russell Brand was found guilty by a London jury Thursday on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Brand had faced a total of seven charges against six women, pleading not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9 after a trial that began in mid-October.

The jury of four women and eight men deliberated for more than eight hours before delivering their verdict, according to The Associated Press.

The U.K.'s Metropolitan Police said detectives began investigating Brand in 2023 after allegations against the actor were reported by multiple U.K. news outlets.

In April 2025, Brand was initially charged with one count of rape and one count of oral rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents from around two decades ago, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Brand responded to the initial charges on social media that same month, saying, "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family ... I was a fool, man, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

He then thanked his supporters, adding that he was "incredibly grateful" to defend the charges in court.

Several months later, in December 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service announced it had authorized further charges against Brand concerning two additional women.

Following Thursday's verdict, David Roberts, senior Crown Prosecutor in the London Rape and Serious Sexual Assault Unit, issued a statement, saying in part, "Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes. ... Although his tactics varied, at the centre of every assault was an abuse of power and sexual greed, with a complete disregard for the impact of his actions."

Roberts added, "I would like to thank all the women in this case for their courage in coming forward and seeing this sexual abuser brought to justice."

In a separate statement on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police Service said, "I want to pay tribute to the team of detectives and specialist staff who worked tirelessly on this investigation. Their professionalism, determination and compassion for the victims represent the very best of the Metropolitan Police."

He added, "Finally, I would urge anyone who may have been a victim of rape or serious sexual assault to speak to us. You will be listened to, supported and treated with dignity and respect."

In addition to acting and comedy, Brand has worked as a political commentator and wellness influencer.

He was previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 until their divorce in 2012.

In 2017, Brand married Laura Gallacher, who appeared with him in court throughout the trial. The couple has three children.

ABC News has reached out to Brand's attorney for comment.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, the National Sexual Assault Hotline — 800-656-HOPE — is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also use the hotline's online chat option.

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