Rachel Reid's 'Unrivaled' reveals 1st look at Shane and Ilya's love story

Special edition of Rachel Reid's 'Unrivaled' featuring quote from the novel printed on sprayed edges. (Courtesy of Harlequin)

Fans of Rachel Reid's Game Changers series are getting an exclusive first look at what's next for Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Good Morning America on Tuesday exclusively revealed never-before-seen illustrations and special editions of Unrivaled, the highly anticipated seventh novel in Reid's popular hockey romance series.

The first two books in the Canadian author's series were adapted into the 2025 TV series Heated Rivalry, which takes its name from the second novel.

The two illustrations, featured on the upcoming book's endpapers, offer a glimpse into Shane and Ilya's lives together, depicting their relationship at home and their professional lives.

The reveal also includes four editions of the book, each featuring a different quote from the novel printed on its sprayed edges, including "TIME TO FINISH THE PLAN," "I WILL SHOW YOU MAGIC," "I’LL ALWAYS FIND YOU" and "SORRY TO EVERY OTHER TEAM."

Unrivaled, set for release June 1, 2027, continues Shane and Ilya's love story following the events of Heated Rivalry and The Long Game.

Season 1 of Crave/HBO Max's Heated Rivalry, starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, is currently in theaters for a limited time. Regal announced Tuesday that the final two episodes of the season will be released to 4DX starting Nov. 16.

"Fans made it loud and clear that they wanted more Heated Rivalry on the big screen, so we're turning up the heat," said Brooks LeBoeuf, senior vice president of U.S. Content at Regal. "Episodes five and six bring years of tension between Shane and Ilya to a boiling point, and 4DX takes it all to another level."

The paired screenings will be available at all 59 Regal 4DX locations nationwide, as well as at participating theaters operated by other U.S. exhibitors.

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