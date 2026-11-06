Netflix announces live-action 'Stranger Things' spinoff series 'Other Worlds'

A Stranger Things spinoff is officially in the works.

Netflix has announced a live-action spinoff series to the popular sci-fi show. The show, titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, comes from Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer and original series writer Kate Trefry.

The new series is set to debut in 2028. The announcement was made as part of Netflix's Stranger Things Day celebration. In the first season of the live-action series, Will Byers went missing on Nov. 6, 1983. In the years after Stranger Things first premiered in 2016, fans have used that date as a special day to celebrate the show.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure serves as a prequel. It is set before the events of the original show as well as the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Netflix has released a teaser for the series in tandem with the official announcement. The teaser reveals information about the new series' setting. A date reads April 19, 1955, and the location will be Marion, Nevada.

BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning director Joe Wright is set to direct the show's first three episodes. Production will take place in New Mexico.

"We've been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. We're so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since season 2 and wrote Stranger Things: The First Shadow; and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we've long admired," the Duffer brothers said in a press release. "We can't wait for you to see what they're cooking up. It's Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we're not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!"

Trefry said that the Duffer brothers gave her "my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since."

"Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of Stranger Things to life alongside them and our incredible director Joe Wright," she continued. "We have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to Other Worlds."

Stranger Things ended its run last year. The first volume of the three-part drop of season 5 was released on Nov. 26, 2025. Volume 2 dropped on Dec. 25 the same year, while the two-hour series finale premiered on Dec. 31.

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