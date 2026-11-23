Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the world premiere of Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' at El Capitan Theatre on March 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is married.

The 33-year-old pop star wed 28-year-old drummer Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, over the weekend.

She posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram, captioning it, "M + M 11.21.26." The photos show the two posing in front of a white backdrop with palm trees visible in the background, and kissing down the aisle as Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, smiles and claps.

In photos obtained by People, Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her sister Noah Cyrus are also seen in attendance.

Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Morando last year in an interview with ABC's Chris Connelly on Good Morning America. Morando popped the question during the couple's trip to Asia.

The two have been linked since 2021, according to People. That year, they were photographed holding hands while they sat front row at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood.

Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth; the two finalized their divorce in 2020.

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