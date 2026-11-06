Jamie Foxx welcomes baby with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx is a dad again. The actor welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, ABC News has confirmed.

This is Foxx's third child. He's also the father of daughter Corinne Foxx, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline, and Anelise Bishop, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis.

Foxx revealed he was expecting a baby with Huckstepp during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September.

"I got a baby on the way ... still got it!" Foxx told Kimmel at the time.

When asked about his thoughts on being a dad again later in life, he recalled a conversation he had with Al Pacino, who welcomed son Roman in 2023 while in his 80s.

"I said, 'Al, how old are you?' He said, '84,'" Foxx said, before joking with Pacino about being back in the school drop-off line.

Foxx told Kimmel that he also calculated how old he would be as his child grows up.

"I even tell my girl, I said, 'Look, just hang in there for 12 years. If I'm 58, 12 years I'll be 70,'" Foxx said, joking about what life might look like by then.

In October, Foxx came out with a stand-up special called Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself.

The actor sat down with ABC News' Will Reeve to talk about the special but also opened up about the brain bleed he experienced in 2023 that led to a stroke.

"Man, I almost died," he said. "I was almost outta here. Stand-up comedy doesn't come from an accomplished position. I have something to connect with people and say, 'Hey, man, I went through some stuff and I'm gonna tell it as funny as I can, but as real as I can.'"

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