Isaac Keys says there are 'so many unanswered' questions in final season of 'Force'

Communication is the key to success, but it's something drug dealers Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson struggle with in Power Book IV: Force. The two formed an alliance in season 1 with the main goal of expanding their operations in Chicago — but in the third and final season, communication remains a very big struggle.

"[Diamond is] really trying to develop that partnership with Tommy," says Isaac Keys, who portrays Diamond in the show. "He's trying to build that partnership, trying to build that coalition, but there's so many unanswered situations that happen to be going on underneath. And it's like, 'Can we talk to one another?'"

Isaac acknowledges that "one of the biggest ... faults [in] relationships is [poor] communication," noting the Power universe would probably just come to an end "if people just started talking and communicating and expressing their feelings."

Fortunately for fans, he says, "that's not the case" for Force — until the end of the season, at least. "The toxicity and the masculinity and the ego is what keeps this going right now," Isaac tells ABC Audio.

Power Book IV: Force airs Friday on Starz.

