Ian McKellen remembers Patrick Stewart, teases final 'Avengers: Doomsday' role

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen speak at John L. Tishman Auditorium at University Center on January 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for SAG Foundation)

Ian McKellen, who starred alongside Patrick Stewart in the X-Men films, paid an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and co-star Thursday, reflecting on their decadeslong friendship and shared love of theater.

In a lengthy Instagram post, McKellen recalled first meeting Stewart as young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company more than 50 years ago and watching his career take off after he accepted a role in Star Trek.

"But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk—getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?" McKellen recalled asking Stewart at the time.

"Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did," McKellen wrote, praising Stewart's success across film, television and theater.

McKellen also remembered Stewart's Yorkshire roots and the qualities that made him a cherished friend.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love," he wrote.

McKellen concluded his tribute by reflecting on Stewart's final film appearance.

"His farewell performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is yet to be seen," he added.

Stewart's spokesperson announced his death in a statement on social media Thursday, saying the actor died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles following a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. Stewart was 86.

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