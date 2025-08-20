Ghostface Killah is back with Supreme Clientele 2

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Ghostface Killah performs onstage during #TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed at Mastercard House on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

#TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed and Mastercard with Slick Rick, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, and Ghostface Killah with Raekwon

Tony Starks, Ironman, aka Ghostface Killah recently revealed the track list for his 22-track follow-up to his classic, “Supreme Clientele”, which exploded with “Cherchez La Ghost”.

Already we can appearances by Redman, M.O.P., and Styles P. Of course, he’s got some features with fellow Wu members, Raekwon, The GZA, and Method Man. He’s also got a feature with Nas, who’s been popping up everywhere lately.

I, for one, am excited to hear this album. I even put on my Wu-Tang Clan shirt today to write this piece. Check out Ghost’s Instagram post below with the complete track list. Suuuuuuuuu! 👐🏼