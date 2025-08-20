Ghostface Killah is back with Supreme Clientele 2

Ghostface Killah Supreme Clientele 2
#TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed and Mastercard with Slick Rick, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, and Ghostface Killah with Raekwon NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Ghostface Killah performs onstage during #TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed at Mastercard House on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)
By Gustavo Chacon

Tony Starks, Ironman, aka Ghostface Killah recently revealed the track list for his 22-track follow-up to his classic, “Supreme Clientele”, which exploded with “Cherchez La Ghost”.

Already we can appearances by Redman, M.O.P., and Styles P. Of course, he’s got some features with fellow Wu members, Raekwon, The GZA, and Method Man. He’s also got a feature with Nas, who’s been popping up everywhere lately.

I, for one, am excited to hear this album. I even put on my Wu-Tang Clan shirt today to write this piece. Check out Ghost’s Instagram post below with the complete track list. Suuuuuuuuu! 👐🏼

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!