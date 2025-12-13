Funeral Services Made For Jellybean Johnson of Morris Day and The Time

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Morris Day and the Time in the press room at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The R&B world is still mourning the loss of Gerry George “Jellybean” Johnson drummer for Morris Day and The Time who passed away November 21st, just two days after his 69th birthday.

Funeral arrangement were announced from his Facebook page that it will take place on Saturday December 20th, at Shilo Temple in Minneapolis, MN. from 11am to 2pm.

The event will be live streamed while a secondary event will be announced TBD.

Born in Chicago, Illinois he started playing drums at an early age and played the guitar.

Outside of playing drums for Morris Day and Time he also produced hits more many R&B artist including Janet Jackson’s hit single Black Cat.

May he continue to rest in peace.