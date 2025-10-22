Eddie Murphy reflects on his career in Netflix documentary 'Being Eddie'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Eddie Murphy reflects on his storied career in the Netflix documentary Being Eddie.

The doc finds him opening up for the first time about his journey and how he's been able to keep fans entertained over the years. It also includes commentary from Arsenio Hall, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle about his influence and the impact of his classic films.

"There is no one else like him. Nobody. He's been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he's never lost who he is," Being Eddie director Angus Wall says in a press release. "He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him."

Wall says Eddie "opens up his world and his heart" in the documentary in a way people have never seen before. He adds, "I think people are going to really enjoy spending time with him."

The trailer for Being Eddie is out now; the film premieres on Nov. 12.

