Clipse drop ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ and make waves...

From jumping labels, dishing out jabs at other artists, collaborating with others, reflecting on their past, the split, and everything else culminated in their first album in 16 years. Fans ate it up. How could they not? The anticipation created for the project by their whole team was a master class in album rollouts.

The brothers (who are NOT twins by the way...) new that the product would not disappoint, so there was no way they could over-sell and under-deliver. They banked on the reunion, the storylines, the beefs...

The Clipse album was good but the showcase of brotherhood is even more powerful to witness.



Oh, the beefs... It’s no secret that both rappers, especially Pusha T, never shied away from rap conflicts. Early on, the duo traded jabs with Lil Wayne on ‘Mr. Me Too’, seemingly over Wayne allegedly biting Pharrell’s fashion sense amongst other things. However, most notably, Pusha T has had an ongoing beef with Drake where Pusha accused Drake of having a ghost writer. After Drake’s response, Pusha dropped, ‘The Story Of Adinon’ where he revealed that Drake had a son outside of the public spotlight. And now, most recently, some speculate he takes jabs at Drake again in ‘Chains and Whips’, (not to mention Kendrick Lamar being featured on the track) but he could also be talking about Travis Scott or Jim Jones. No one person or incident is explicitly mentioned on the track. However, he does take a shot at Travis Scott in ‘So Be It’. #Calabasas... The list of beefs is never ending, but entertaining.

A Clipse reunion project had been talked about since we first saw them reunite on Kanye West’s DONDA in 2019. Then, in 2022, when Pusha dropped ‘It’s Almost Dry’, he closed out the album with the track ‘I Pray for You’ featuring his brother. We saw No Malice drop the “No”, reclaiming “Malice” and restoring an identity that was synonymous with the Clipse. It was in that moment that the Clipse reunion was imminent.

And what would a good redemption story be without some speedbumps along the way? We saw Pusha T leave Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music record label, even stepping down as President after Ye’s recent controversial public comments. Instead, he started his own label, Heir Wave Music Group, and signed a 50/50 deal with Def Jam for his own music. However, speaking of Def Jam...

The culturally iconic record label seemingly had an issue with Kendrick Lamar’s verse on ‘Chain’s and Whips’, and reportedly asked Clipse to alter or remove the verse. The group reportedly decided that it was in their best interest to buy out their contracts with the label, in a seven-figure deal, and sign a new deal with Roc Nation.

Once they got over all those speedbumps, it was an open road to do what they wanted to do. To be “Culturally Inappropriate”. All the brand collaborations, musical and artistic collaborations, even the press they received (including an epic Tiny Desk concert) was all intentional. Aside from KDot, they also featured verses from Tyler the Creator and Nas and vocals from John Legend, The Dream, and of course, Pharrell Williams. They hand-picked everyone they worked with the ensure their circle controlled the narrative of the project. All those moving parts and still they just “Let God Sort Em Out”.

