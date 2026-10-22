Chris Pratt confirms Star-Lord will return to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chris Pratt attends the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

Chris Pratt is ready to return to the galaxy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, who played Star-Lord across six films, confirmed he won't be letting go of the wise-cracking, Walkman-wearing superhero anytime soon. Pratt recently shared on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast that Marvel Studios has already taken "hard action" to make the comeback happen, including the studio's president, Kevin Feige, and co-president Louis D'Esposito.

"I have a great relationship with Kevin and Lou, and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise," the Terminal List actor said while chatting about the beloved superhero.

“So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting,” he added. “But I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere.”

The news comes three years after the third and final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters in 2023. While promoting the project on Good Morning America at the time, he told hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan that he could see himself reprising the role.

"I mean, it's Marvel, so all kinds of things can happen," he teased during the May 3, 2023, interview. "You never know, they've got various timelines and alternate universes, and they can always probably orchestrate a way to bring somebody back."

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit the big screen is Avengers: Doomsday, out Dec. 18.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

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