Can You Build The Perfect NBA Team?

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The NBA season is over and the New York Knicks are the world champions. However, I found a way to keep the NBA season going while practicing on being a General Manager drafting the perfect team for the perfect season of 82-0.

Being a resident of Chicago I am very familiar with the Chicago Bulls and their historic 72-10 record as they captured their second three-peat and have a moment of nostalgia.

However, a friend of mine came across this website 82-0, which allows us to become an arm chair General Manager and draft the perfect NBA dynasty.

Here’s how it goes...

You build the ultimate NBA all-time team and see if your team can go 82-0!

The Draft

Each round, spin to get a random NBA team and decade

Select one player from that era to add to your roster

Complete all 5 rounds to fill your starting lineup

Build Your Line Up

Fill all 5 positions: PG, SG, SF, PF, C

Tap a player to select, then choose their position

Team Rating

Rated on PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG — higher stats win more games

Missing defensive stats from older eras are estimated fairly

Aim for the perfect 82-0 season!

So, I crafted my own NBA all-star team and this is the result.

82-0 Shawn Knight Shawn Knight All-Star NBA Team from 82.0.com (Shawn Knight/Shawn Knight)

My line up consisted of the following NBA Legends which gave me a 74-8 record:

PG - Dwayne Wade - MIA 2000s

SG - Jalen Rose - IND 2000s

SF - DeMar DeRozan - CHI 2020s

PF - Billy Cunningham - PHI 1970s

C - Wilt Chamberland - PHI 1960s

Now if you don’t like your line up you get 2 chances to change your team or the era of players so make sure you use them carefully.

Think you can create a better team? Give it a try and post your team below.