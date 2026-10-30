Black Fright Matters! 5 Horror Movies For The Culture To Watch This Halloween

Watching horror movies from a ‘Black’ perspective hits different from your regular horror movies.

Typically, we are the first to die or add comic relief or be the one surprisingly to survive a night of terror (remember L.L. Cool J or Busta Rhymes in Halloween franchise)

From Candyman, Tales From The Hood, or even Sinners to name a few “Black’ horror from our perspective has become more than just jump scares and things that go bump in the night.

Here are 5 Horror Movies from the Culture that you should watch this weekend.

Tales from the Hood (1995)

This cult classic adds horror, life on the streets, and social commentary through (4) stories that still hit different today! Plus, add the acting from Clarence Williams III was by far one of his best work.

Bones (2001)

Snoop Dogg showed us that he can not only rap, but can display some serious acting as ‘Jimmy Bones’ a neighborhood legend who returned from the dead to get revenge on those who wronged him. Also, with Pam Grier sharing the screen is gives the perfect blend of old school meeting the new school.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Eddie Murphy displays another side of his acting skills in this comedy/horror film as he brings screams and laughter along with iconic actors like Kadeem Hardison, John Witherspoon, and Angela Bassett make this a much watch.

The Blackening (2023)

Imaging you and a group of friend get trapped in a cabin (red flag) with a killer and the jokes are endless with the stereotypes with suspense and laugh out loud moments. Definitely a movie worth watching if you want to keep your #BlackCard

Sinners (2025)

Now YOU already know this is definitely a movie to have on the must watch list! Michael B. Jordan times 2 playing his twin brother back in 1930s only to experience the horror of vampires. Add some blues, Southern culture and Ryan Coogler gives you an instant horror classic. Also, give an honorable mention to Chicago Blues legend Buddy Guy who as in the movie.

In all honesty, Black horror movies hit differently because sometimes the scariest movies aren’t about monsters. They are actually about realities that we as a culture already survived.

Think about it....

Happy Halloween!