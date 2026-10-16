Antonio Banderas, Nicolas Cage to star in 'True Detective' season 5

Nicolas Cage attends 'The Surfer' photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) | Antonio Banderas of 'Up Against It' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

It's true: Antonio Banderas will star alongside Nicolas Cage in True Detective season 5.

HBO confirmed the casting news for its upcoming season of the anthology series in a post on Instagram Friday. The new season will begin filming in 2027.

"Cage. Banderas. Season 5 of #TrueDetective starts production in 2027," the caption reads.

This new season is being led by showrunner Issa López, who also oversaw the series' fourth season, Night Country.

While there aren't many details known about the new season at this time, it will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York. Cage will star as Henry Logan and Banderas will play Rai Garcia.

In addition to serving as showrunner, López will write, direct and executive produce the season. Also executive producing are Cage and Banderas, alongside the show's season 1 stars, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Season 4 of True Detective starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The third season featured Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, while season 2 was led by Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. All of these actors are featured in the video HBO shared as part of its cast announcement post.

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