Win tickets to see Pete Davidson at the Hard Rock Live!

Listen all week @8am for your chance at the most free tickets to see Pete Davidson. It’s going down Saturday March 27th at the Hard Rock Live.

Sponsored by Hard Rock Live & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 11.7.26 through 11.13.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Pete Davidson at the Hard Rock Live on March 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Approx. retail value: total. $146. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.