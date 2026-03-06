Win tickets to see J. Cole!

Listen all week @3pm for the most free tickets to “The Fall Off World Tour” starring J Cole. It’s going down July 14th inside the Kaseya Center.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamzapp!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 Jamz between 3/6/26-3/13/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see “The Fall Off World Tour” starring J Cole on July 14inside the Kaseya Center. Retail value of: $119. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group