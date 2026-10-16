Register to win tickets to see Common with NuDeco Ensemble!

Miami! Get ready for Common like you’ve never heard him before!

Grammy-winning hip-hop icon Common comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center with Miami’s own Nu Deco Ensemble for a one-night-only concert experience!

Hear Common’s biggest hits, reimagined with Nu Deco’s explosive orchestral sound. Hip-hop, soul and symphonic music come together for a night you won’t forget.

99 JAMZ has your chance to win tickets to see Common with NuDeco live at the Knight Concert Hall in the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday, November 12! Register now for your chance to win!

Register here:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 10.17.26 through 10.23.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Common with NuDeco Ensemble at the Knight Concert Hall on November 12, 2026. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ