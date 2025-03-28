Win tickets to see Chris Brown!

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the free and official 99 JAMZ app @6 PM to win your tickets to Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX - Stadium World Tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, Wednesday, July 20th @ Loan Depot Park in the Magic City. Sponsored by LIVE NATION!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 3.22.25 through 4.11.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl 20th Anniversary Tour at the Loan Depot Park on July 30th, 2025. Approx. retail value of: $199. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.