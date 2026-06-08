Win tickets to Rick Ross Car Show in Atlanta!

Listen all week @8am & 4pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the 5th annual Rick Ross Car Show!

It’s going down June 13th at the Promise Land in Atlanta Ga! Tickets do not include airfare or hotel accommodations.

Sponsored by Maybach Music Group & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!