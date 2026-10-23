Win tickets to Miami Wanna Dance Blockfest Watch Party!

Listen all weekend and week @1pm, @3pm and @7pm for your chance to win tickets to the Miami Wanna Dance Blockfest Watch Party on November, 7th at NOMI Village starring BabyChiefDoIt.

Sponsored by NOMI Village & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 10.17.26 through 10.23.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of Miami Wanna Dance Blockfest Watch Party on November, 7th at NOMI Village. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ